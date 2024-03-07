Attorney General sues Phoenix dress shop that left customers without dresses, refunds

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced a lawsuit against a Phoenix dress store that allegedly shut its doors without notice, leaving customers without their dresses or money back.

Attorney General Mayes says Oh La La by Posh, LLC, owned by Renee Cuellar, “accepted thousands of dollars’ worth of deposits” for quinceañera dresses before shutting down “abruptly.”

According to the complaint, in October 2023, store locations in Phoenix and El Paso, Texas, which was also connected to Cuellar, closed. See the complaint here.

Customers demand answers after local quinceañera boutique suddenly closes

More than 30 complaints have so far been received by the Attorney General’s Office, involving nearly $44,000 in deposits for orders that were collected by the store but not refunded or fulfilled.

The business is accused of “deceptive and unfair acts” and false representation.

“The Attorney General seeks restitution for customers that did not receive their orders or refunds; civil penalties of at least $310,000; and injunctive relief prohibiting Defendants from advertising and selling clothing in Arizona,” according to a media release on Thursday.

ABC15 previously spoke to some customers who were impacted by the Phoenix store closure.

While others were reportedly left high and dry by Oh La La by Posh, some customers were helped by dress shops and manufacturers who stepped in last minute to help.

Families find help after Valley boutique closes

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by clicking here.

