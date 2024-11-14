ASU researchers testing 'cool roof' coating at Safe Outdoor Space

PHOENIX — Researchers with Arizona State University, the City of Phoenix, and 3M are teaming up to test out a cool film coating for roofs that could help during our periods of extreme heat.

A small patch of the coating, donated by 3M, went on the roof of the Phoenix Safe Outdoor Space back in August. It will be monitored and tested over the next year.

Phoenix is testing a high-tech "cool roof" coating at the Safe Outdoor Space. This project is made possible by @ASU and @3M. ☀️🙌🌡️@HeatReadyPHX #PHXSolutions pic.twitter.com/v8YU7XDdrB — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) October 9, 2024

Phoenix's Safe Outdoor Space is designed to be an alternative for people experiencing homelessness who are not yet ready to accept a place in an indoor shelter. It allows them to camp in a safer, shaded area with access to basic necessities while offering services to help them end their homelessness.

Some who use it, though, tell ABC15 it can get unbearably hot when temperatures are high.

"When it's hot, it doesn't matter where you're at under the awning. It doesn't help," said Terry Hamilton. "[It's] just hot and miserable."

If the cool roof coating gets applied to the entire structure, it could eventually help bring the temperature underneath down a few notches.

Eli Martin is one of the field technicians from ASU working on the research.

"We've all seen it, you know, the impact that extreme heat has on marginalized communities," Martin said. "So, being able to make sure that we're protecting everybody from the heat in an equitable manner is really, really important as we get hotter and hotter."

In previous projects with the coating film, Martin said they've seen a decrease in mean radiant temperature underneath a structure by about 3 degrees Celsius, or about 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Mean radiant temperature, Martin explained, is basically what a person is feeling in their environment based on several different factors.

Any decrease in temperature, Hamilton said, would be helpful.

"That would be awesome," she said. "There's no relief under the awning. If it's hot, you're miserable."