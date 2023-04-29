As the weather warms up, Valley residents head out to Salt River Tubing for opening day

MESA — As the weather creeps up to triple digits this weekend, people are looking for ways to cool down. A Valley tradition is back and Salt River Tubing reopened for the season on Saturday.

Around 8 a.m., people were already lined up to get their new wristbands at the ticket window. This year, Salt River Tubing is under new management. William Jinks, who now owns the recreational tubing company, says they're trying to reduce lines as much as possible and give people more time on the river.

That's why online bookings are now available and people can also get their rented tubes at the top, rather than take it with them on the bus.

Jinks told ABC15 they had at least 1,100 people pre-booked already for Saturday.

For some, this was their first time ever floating down the Salt River.

"It feels kind of overwhelming. It's my first time so I don't know what to expect," said Juan Fierro, who came out with his friends.

For others, though, it's a yearly tradition. Jacque Kurz and her friends were some of the first to arrive Saturday morning to check-in. They’ve been floating the river together every year for the last eight years.

“It’s a blessing and I hope people know what a blessing it is and how to take care of it when you’re on the river,” Kurz said. “It’s a gift, and don’t leave your trash behind, treat it as such. It’s a gift. It’s precious.”

Safety is also key when people head out to the river. Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said people need to have a plan when they decide to float.

“The plan would include your timing, how you’re going to get here, how you’re going to get home and then comes the essentials," Enriquez urged. "Do you have what you need to come out here?”

He said it’s important for people to have the right clothing on, sunscreen, plenty of water and life jackets.

If there is an emergency on the river, he suggests people get out and get on land if they can and call 911.

“They have their cell phones on them, they call us, a lot of times our dispatch center’s able to give us a GPS coordinate which is huge for us, because then we can launch our helicopter or actually the deputies, they worked out here for so many years, they know all these shortcuts and backroads,” said Enriquez.

Salt River Tubing will be open every day for the summer. Jinks said they open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and at 9 a.m. on weekdays.

“Overwhelmed but really excited. It’s been a long time coming. It’s a great team and we’re building on a legacy that’s been here forever,” Jinks told ABC15.