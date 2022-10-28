Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react

PHOENIX — An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.

The aftermath took center stage in the race for Arizona governor.

“She knew darn well I had nothing to do with it,” said Republican candidate Kari Lake at a news conference Thursday.

Lake spoke to more than a dozen cameras off Camelback Road in Phoenix after news of the arrest.

It came a day after the Hobbs campaign mentioned Lake's name when reacting to the break-in saying in part, “…For nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation about inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

Phoenix police say the man arrested in the burglary is also believed to be responsible for a second unrelated commercial burglary in central Phoenix.

Newly released police documents on Thursday say the man stole an apple mouse, a keyboard, and a camera valued at $1,000.

Security photos were sent to ABC15 from the Hobbs campaign Wednesday. They went unused at the time because police couldn’t confirm then the man in the photos was the suspect.

“She's willing to make up complete bogus stories she knew I had nothing to do with that break-in. and yet she perpetuated that lie,” said Lake.

On Thursday morning, Hobbs was at a previously scheduled event for abortion access.

She didn't take questions about the break-in.

“I'm not talking about the break-in today, I'm not talking about the break-in. I think access to safe and legal abortion is kind of a big deal and that's what we're here to talk about,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs did criticize what she called Lake's “refusal to condemn threats that have become common in our politics (which) continues to stoke chaos.”

Also, on Thursday Lake mentioned she and her family have also faced threats from the public.