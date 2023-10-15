Watch Now
Arizona's Mark Kelly among group of senators rushed to shelter amid rocket attack in Israel

The bipartisan group of senators are in Israel to show U.S. support as war continues with Hamas
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 13:18:17-04

TEL AVIV — Arizona's Mark Kelly is among a bipartisan group of senators that had to take shelter Sunday as warfare continues between Israel and Hamas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted Sunday morning that the incident shows what the people of Israel are going through as the war continues.

Kelly and Schumer are on the trip with Utah's Mitt Romney, Nevada's Jacky Rosen and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy.

Schumer called on U.S. lawmakers to "provide Israel with the support required to defend itself."

The war has continued to escalate after Hamas conducted a widespread attack on Israel last weekend.

Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza soon.

