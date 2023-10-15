Arizona's Mark Kelly among group of senators rushed to shelter amid rocket attack in Israel

TEL AVIV — Arizona's Mark Kelly is among a bipartisan group of senators that had to take shelter Sunday as warfare continues between Israel and Hamas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted Sunday morning that the incident shows what the people of Israel are going through as the war continues.

While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/wS3kq6xFVJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2023

Kelly and Schumer are on the trip with Utah's Mitt Romney, Nevada's Jacky Rosen and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy.

Schumer called on U.S. lawmakers to "provide Israel with the support required to defend itself."

The war has continued to escalate after Hamas conducted a widespread attack on Israel last weekend.

Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza soon.