Arizonans set out to help Hurricane Helene victims

A small group of men in the West Valley saw the devastation unfolding in the rural mountain towns of North Carolina from Hurricane Helene and decided to help.

"When I saw how big this one was and how far inland it hit, I knew whatever was out there wasn't going to be enough," said Nick Pellegrino.

He and a few of his friends started reaching out to local businesses and others through social media to collect as many donations as they could. Not only are they raising money and collecting essential items, they're driving the truck and trailer to those in need.

Drew Franco, one of the Marine veterans going on the trip, said he put himself in the shoes of the survivors.

"Someone can't even call 911 to help out their grandma or their kid.... If I was over there and I was affected, I have a little boy and I have a wife, I'd really really be hoping and praying that there's a couple of guys that could come and help me," shared Franco.

So far they estimate they've raised more than $7,000 worth of baby formula, food, water, clothes, and more.

The group is starting the drive on Saturday, but they're hoping to send a second truck and trailer to the Asheville, NC, area this coming week if they can gather more donations.

Pellegrino said, "We are sending a second wave of guys out Wednesday because we have so much water, they didn't have enough room for it. I did repost everything to see if anybody that couldn't make it today can come out any time between Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, to bring more things."

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the group's efforts.