Arizona State Capitol lit up in gold for childhood cancer

PHOENIX — Shining a light on an important cause -- quite literally!

If you've driven by the Arizona State Capitol at night the past few weeks, you may have noticed that the dome is lit up in the color gold.

It's all in an effort to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Month.

ABC15 spoke with Beverley Tidwell, director of the Southern Arizona chapter of the group Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, to talk about why it's so important.

In 2000, Tidwell lost her son William to a brain tumor. Now, she wants to make sure other families have the support and resources they need.

"A lot of these people are very young families," says Tidwell. "They don't have a lot of resources to speak out and speak up. It's very exhausting caring for an ill child and treatment, so just knowing that other people care, I think takes people a long way in those struggles and challenges."

If you'd like more information on Candlelighters, click here.

