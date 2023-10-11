Arizona sheriffs: We need more money to fight border crime

Arizona sheriffs are asking for more state taxpayer help to combat border-related crime, saying the federal government "refuses to perform its job."

The Arizona Sheriffs' Association issued an open letter Tuesday saying they need more help to patrol highways, interdict smugglers, and rescue migrants from the desert. According to the letter, their request comes because of "the federal government’s failure to control the border or adequately assist local agencies deal with the consequences."

Last year's state budget appropriated $12 million in funding for local border support. The sheriffs are asking that number to be doubled next year to $24 million.

"Many of the counties just aren't big enough," said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, president of the Arizona Sheriff's Association. "They don't have the tax base to quickly stand up resources and whatnot, and this is one way the state can help, particularly in the rural counties, to get resources in those areas fast."

Sheriff Rhodes said the additional money would provide for more deputies patrolling, more canine handlers and dogs, and better technology.

Last month, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called on the federal government for immediate action, as border crossings increase, to deliver resources to border communities.

According to the governor's office, this year alone, DPS has seized over 12,200 pounds of drugs and 520 weapons while spending over $35 million on border security, drug interdiction, anti-human trafficking and local community support. DEMA has spent over $10.5 million to support the transportation of 10,247 migrants to decompress border communities.