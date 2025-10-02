Arizona Science Center honors conservationist Jane Goodall

PHOENIX — Condolences are pouring in from around the world over the passing of pioneering conservationist Jane Goodall, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Goodall is also being remembered at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix, where she visited twice - once in 2022 and shortly thereafter in 2023.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke with Chief of Science and Curiosity Sari Custer, who is also a biologist, about the impact of having Goodall in the Valley and her contributions to the field, especially for other women.

Bela Szandelszky/AP FILE - Jane Goodall, British ethnologist and world famous expert for chimpanzees, looks at one the of gorillas of the Budapest Zoo in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 11, 2008. Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, died Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. She was 91.

"As a woman in STEM, seeing successful women in STEM, she would tell these stories of how she was treated or perceived, and it's still out there that it's tough for women in STEM," explains Custer. "So it's important to have strong role models and showcase that yes, we have amazing women in STEM!"

To honor Goodall and her legacy, the Arizona Science Center will be playing her documentary, "Jane Goodall: Reason for Hope," both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, visit AZScience.org.