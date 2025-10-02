Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Science Center honors conservationist Jane Goodall

The Arizona Science Center will be playing her documentary, 'Jane Goodall: Reason for Hope,' both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
<p>In this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo, primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall delivers her speech during The Equator Prize Award ceremony at Theatre Mogador, in Paris. In an e-mail dated May 29, 2016, and released by the Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall tells the director of the Cincinnati Zoo that she feels sorry for him following the May 28 shooting of a gorilla in an effort to protect a small child. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)</p>
Posted

PHOENIX — Condolences are pouring in from around the world over the passing of pioneering conservationist Jane Goodall, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Goodall is also being remembered at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix, where she visited twice - once in 2022 and shortly thereafter in 2023.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke with Chief of Science and Curiosity Sari Custer, who is also a biologist, about the impact of having Goodall in the Valley and her contributions to the field, especially for other women.

Obit Jane Goodall
FILE - Jane Goodall, British ethnologist and world famous expert for chimpanzees, looks at one the of gorillas of the Budapest Zoo in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 11, 2008. Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, died Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. She was 91.

"As a woman in STEM, seeing successful women in STEM, she would tell these stories of how she was treated or perceived, and it's still out there that it's tough for women in STEM," explains Custer. "So it's important to have strong role models and showcase that yes, we have amazing women in STEM!"

To honor Goodall and her legacy, the Arizona Science Center will be playing her documentary, "Jane Goodall: Reason for Hope," both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information, visit AZScience.org.

