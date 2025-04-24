Arizona robot showcase features companies and students building next-generation robots

PHOENIX — A new generation of robots is being built here in the Valley, and they’re more than just nuts and bolts. The 'Taskbot' is an AI-powered working robot that the founders of Revobots believe could be your next co-worker.

“Traditional robotics, they can only do one thing over and over again," Kent Gilson, Revobots' Chief Technology Officer, said. "With Artificial Intelligence, you can tell it, 'go get me a beer,' and it figures out all the things that need to happen.”

Gilson moves the arms of the Taskbot and teaches the robot how to move itself. The robot repeats the action over and over again, and will continue to until told to stop or taught something else.

KNXV

Gilson says the initial use case for Taskbot is factory work, but believes that, in the future, it can be taught to do anything from being a bartender to doing maintenance in data centers. The company maintains that they did not build the Taskbot to take anyone's job, but to fill the labor gap in the United States and the world.

“By 2030, there will be 85 million jobs unfilled. There’s not enough people to do all the work that is necessary," Gilson said, citing a 2018 study.

You can see current labor statistics provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce here.

The Taskbot was unveiled at a recent Arizona AI Venture Network event led by Bill Swartz.

“I think robotics represents a true leadership opportunity for the future of the world here in Arizona,” Swartz said.

Swartz says part of that future is not just highlighting companies in Arizona like Revobots, but also celebrating the accomplishments of local robotics teams.

Team Paradise from Paradise Valley High School brought their competition robot to the event, displaying it alongside the Taskbot.

KNXV

“It’s something I’m really proud of," Anthony Harkins said. "It’s really been a challenge for us.”

Students said seeing their robot at the same event as the Taskbot shows them there is a path forward for them to turn their passion into an eventual paycheck.

“Seeing it here, it gives us confidence," student Anthony Mava said, "that our trained profession might be impactful in the real-world scenarios."