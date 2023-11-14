Arizona officials working to fix trash troubles on some Valley freeways

Noticing more trash along East Valley freeways? The Arizona Department of Transportation says they are working to fix the problem after experiencing an issue with a contractor.

ADOT officials told ABC15 that the contractor handling litter pickup in the East Valley “stopped performing work under contract with ADOT” in early September.

While the search for a new contractor began immediately, a new one was hired in early November.

ADOT says drivers can expect to see improvements soon if they have not already. ADOT maintenance workers have been working to clean up trash where they can at times and cleanups by the new contractor have already begun.

"The new contractor has performed cleanups in both directions on Loop 101 between Scottsdale Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and in both directions of US 60 between I-10 and Power Road. Loop 202 cleanups started today and are expected to take about two weeks," ADOT told ABC15 on Monday.

“We appreciate the public's patience while we have worked as quickly as possible to make new arrangements,” ADOT told ABC15. “We encourage motorists to stash their trash rather than tossing it or allowing it to blow onto freeways.”

Don't Trash Arizona says, "every year, more than 1 million pounds of litter is picked up from Valley freeways."

If you see someone littering from their vehicle, you can call ADOT's 511 hotline to report it or go to Don't Trash Arizona's website.

If road debris is hazardous and could cause a crash, call 911.

You can also look into the Adopt A Highway program if you're interested in helping keep Arizona's roadways free of litter.

