Arizona native recovering after Debby hits Florida

LARGO, FL — Parts of Florida finally drying out after Debby's landfall Monday morning as a Category One hurricane.

Kate Drake, a Valley native who now lives near Tampa, is picking up the pieces after the storm flooded her apartment complex and her car.

On Sunday, she began bracing for impact as Debby intensified in the Gulf of Mexico. Rain fell and water began rising. Areas near Tampa Bay picked up more than ten inches of rain and a storm surge up to three feet in some areas.

Drake tells ABC15 that her car is likely a total loss and her insurance won't cover damages since she has basic coverage.

An online fundraiser was created to help Drake.

