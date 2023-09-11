Arizona man passing on tales of bravery and heroism years after 9/11 attacks

Ask anyone who was alive on Sept. 11, 2001, and they'll be able to tell you exactly where they were when they saw the images for the first time.

But not Mia Rumore. She is only 9 years old and wasn't alive in 2001, but her dad, Anthony, definitely was and played a key role in the days and weeks after the deadliest terror attack our nation has ever seen.

"It really feels like a lifetime ago," says Anthony.

Anthony has a collection of 9/11 memorabilia - newspaper clippings his mom has curated - even what looks to be a plane map from one of the airplanes that crashed into the Twin Towers.

Anthony now lives in Cave Creek with his family, but at the time, the native New Yorker was living on Long Island, serving in the Army National Guard, and raced to Ground Zero to help in any way he could.

"I packed my bags, kissed my mother goodbye, and said, 'I see you whenever I do'...We are trained as military - mission first - you really don't deal with feelings or emotions."

It would literally take all day for Anthony to get to Ground Zero because of all the chaos, road closures, and security checkpoints. But when Anthony finally arrived, this combat veteran tells ABC15 it was like something out of a war zone.

"There is ash and soot on the ground, debris everywhere, crushed vehicles, burning buildings, and smoke."

His job as a member of the National Guard was security at Ground Zero. He says they were the first line of defense for all the rescue teams, firefighters, FEMA, and the FBI, making sure nearby buildings were empty, and protecting businesses that were still standing from potential looters.

"A lot of people don't know that the military played a huge part in it."

Even historic moments like President George W. Bush visiting the World Trade Center site, Anthony remembers.

In total, he would be there for three weeks.

While his assignment at Ground Zero may have ended 22 years ago, now his new task is passing along the tales of heroism, bravery, and togetherness - and that includes his daughter, Mia.

"Do you think your dad is a hero?" ABC15's Nick Ciletti asked.

"Yes," Mia said. "I think he was really awesome."