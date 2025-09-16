Arizona makeup artist brings the glam to Dancing With the Stars

The sequins, the sparkle, and the flawless faces! Dancing With the Stars is back on Tuesday night with its new season premiere, and before the popular competition show returns for its 20th anniversary, ABC15 found an Arizona connection behind the glitz.

Celebrity makeup artist MB York, who calls the Valley home, has worked behind the scenes on the hit ABC show.

She tells ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley that her products are part of what helps this cast of stars keep that signature glow—even under the bright lights of live television.

York tells O’Kelley that her “Beauty Ammo Kit” has become a favorite with the cast and crew.

“They said it made Cloris Leachman look 30 years younger,” York laughed. “The makeup team told me it’s definitely one of the beauty secrets that the entire cast loves and uses.”

Those beauty secrets are still traveling from Arizona straight to Hollywood.

“Yes! And I’m literally sending stuff off today for this season’s cast,” York said.

Backstage, she says the vibe is always electric.

“It is, like, electrifying. Everybody’s pumped up, frantically finishing makeup. And the excitement after the show is really amazing too.”

The Emmy-award-winning show has a new lineup of celebrity competitors hitting the ballroom floor this time around, and thanks to MB York’s glam expertise, they’ll look camera-ready from rehearsal to showtime, and at the after-parties!

O’Kelley asked York to share what makes her beauty products so unique.

York said, “I use my Lift and Snap Serum, which can 'Photoshop' lines and wrinkles.”

She also says, “It just makes your skin look so much better! And my most popular product is the Beauty Ammo Kit for under the eyes to fight and camouflage wrinkles!”

You can learn more about MB York’s work and her product line on her website.

The Dancing With the Stars season premiere airs Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. on ABC15.