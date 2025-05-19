Arizona libraries step up big to keep children reading this summer

PHOENIX — As children across Arizona head into summer break, educators don't want parents to let the "summer slide" kick in.

The "summer slide" is when kids can lose what they've learned before returning to school in August.

“I see it every year,” said Ms. Brianna Bartos. “Without regular practice, especially in reading, students can lose a lot of academic progress over the summer.”

Bartos, a first-grade teacher at Griffith Elementary in Phoenix, also says this is a good time of year to start good reading habits while away from school.

To help, local libraries and family resource centers across the Greater Phoenix Metro Area are stepping up with programs to make reading fun.

Kids can track their progress by logging minutes or books, and earn real rewards like museum passes, gift cards, toys, and free meals.

It’s part of a broader effort to support Arizona families and offer more access to learning experiences at no cost.

Whether your child is just learning to read or already diving into chapter books, these programs are open to all ages and designed to keep young minds active, engaged, and excited about learning.

Here are a few places offering summer reading rewards:

Phoenix Public Library



Summer Reading Game

June 1 - August 1

Tempe Public Library



June 1 - August 1, 2025

Avondale Library



Sign up for the Color Our World reading challenge

First Things First Family Resource Centers