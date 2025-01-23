Arizona leaders introduce bill to crack down on online cartel recruitment

Senators and representatives from across the country are working to crack down on cartel recruitment of young people who are online.

Multiple congressional leaders from Arizona were involved in introducing and co-sponsoring the bill, which is being called the Combating Cartels on Social Media Act.

It would require social media platforms to report recruitment posts and the Department of Homeland Security to establish a national strategy.

Click here to see the bill.

“Drug cartels are a constant threat to Arizona communities, and they are using social media to put teens and young adults in harm’s way,” Senator Mark Kelly said in a news release. “With this bill, we’re addressing the problem head-on by helping law enforcement more easily target illicit cartel activity on social media and crack down on smuggling efforts. Keeping Arizonans safe is my top priority and this legislation will help achieve that.”

“As Representative to a border district, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects drug cartels have on our communities,” Representative Juan Ciscomani said. “In Pima County, fentanyl overdoses are the number one cause of death for teenagers. Tragically, the same cartels that traffic this poison into our communities are using social media to recruit American citizens, including teenagers, to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the United States. This must stop, which is why I am proud to lead this critical legislation to create a national strategy to crack down on cartel recruitment through social media and protect our communities.”

Senator Ruben Gallego, who cosponsors the bill, said, “By educating teens on the risks and creating a way for social media companies to report these posts, we will create safer communities along our Southern border.”

The bill is supported by the sheriffs of Cochise and Yavapai counties and other leaders.