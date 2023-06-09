Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees on most pets through Sunday

PHOENIX — Hundreds of pets at the Arizona Humane Society are looking for loving homes!

AHS has announced they are waiving adoption fees on all pets 1 year or older through Sunday to try and help these animals find new families.

More than 600 pets are currently being housed at the shelter, looking for a place to call home.

For more information, you can visit their website.

If you see a furry friend that is meant for you, you can go meet and adopt the animal at their shelter at 1521 West Dobbins Road in Phoenix.