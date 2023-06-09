Watch Now
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees on most pets through Sunday

AHS says they have more than 600 pets in their shelter that are ready for loving homes
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jun 09, 2023
PHOENIX — Hundreds of pets at the Arizona Humane Society are looking for loving homes!

AHS has announced they are waiving adoption fees on all pets 1 year or older through Sunday to try and help these animals find new families.

More than 600 pets are currently being housed at the shelter, looking for a place to call home.

For more information, you can visit their website.

If you see a furry friend that is meant for you, you can go meet and adopt the animal at their shelter at 1521 West Dobbins Road in Phoenix.

