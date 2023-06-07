Share Facebook

Flo is the expert in snuggles, with impeccable manners and a heart full of love. When it comes to activities, Flo is up for anything! She loves going on walks, playing fetch, and being your loyal sidekick. But her true joy lies in lying right by your side, providing you with kisses and affection. Flo is housebroken, non-destructive, and knows several commands. This pooch has perfected her etiquette! Just a gentle reminder: Flo sometimes forgets how strong she is. That's why a home with adults and older children would be the perfect fit. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Flo | 7 years old | 52lbs | Spayed female | ID# A4733543 | MCACC

Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A715878 AHS

Boo Boo Bear: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735190 AHS

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Introducing the utterly adorable Chicco! Just take one look at Chicco's face, and you'll instantly fall in love! Chicco loves to show off his impressive repertoire of good boy tricks. This clever canine will surely keep you entertained with his quick learning abilities. While Chicco is a little shy around new things, all he needs is a bit of time to adjust and feel comfortable in his new home. If you have human siblings, it's best if they are a bit older and bigger, as Chicco may not always be aware of his own strength. But rest assured, his heart is full of gentle intentions. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Chicco | 1 years old | 59lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4859017| MCACC

Alexander's true passion lies in sniffing out every nook and cranny. Exploring the world and investigating every scent is his ultimate joy! Alexander thrives on human interaction and loves receiving pets that make his tail wag with delight. And guess what? He's a big fan of splashing around in the play pool too! If you're considering bringing Alexander into your home, he would flourish in an environment with a yard to satisfy his sniffing cravings! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Alexander | 6 years old | 51lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4693585 | MCACC

Ruger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Introducing McCormick, your go-to guy for endless energy and fun! McCormick is a bouncy bundle of joy who wants nothing more than to shower you with affection, but he's working on mastering his jumping skills. McCormick would thrive in a home with older children, as he's still learning to control his excitement when greeting his loved ones. He would absolutely love to go home with someone who's willing to invest time and effort into his training. He's a smart pup who needs guidance to refine his manners. Together, you can conquer any training goals! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!McCormick | 2 years old | 56lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4875574 | MCACC

Steven - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Huckle Berry is ready to go home with you! This sweet guy is struggling in the shelter environment and is need of a loyal and loving companion. With a $25 adoption fee, not only do you get a new BFF, but his neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and more! Don’t miss out on making this sweet guy your forever family member. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Huckle Berry | 7 years old | 49lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4880435 | MCACC

Cookie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732836 AHS

Marcus: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737493 AHS

Ham: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738506 AHS

Mama Jazz: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729213 AHS

Niles is an easy-going guy, searching for his dream retirement home. He dreams of finding a cozy spot with a soft bed and an endless supply of tasty treats. Niles would be overjoyed to become a part of any family looking to shower him with love and attention. He knows that age is just a number and believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures and cherished moments. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Niles | 8 years old | 58lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4857439 | MCACC

Mcdreamy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737616 AHS

Odin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A691816 AHS

Buzz - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

