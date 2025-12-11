Arizona Humane Society opens new urgent care clinic for pets

PHOENIX — Beginning Thursday, December 11, the Arizona Humane Society will open its doors to pet owners as a new option for after-hours non-emergency pet care.

The clinic will be open at the Arizona Humane Society’s Papago Park Campus Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The organization stresses this is for non-emergency, but time-sensitive pet needs lke vomiting, ear infections, urinary tract infections, and minor wounds.

“Our community is really struggling, especially with veterinary care here in the valley, leading to more pets being surrendered to valley shelters. So we're really hoping that this clinic can help more pets to be able to get the care that they need to be able to stay in their loving homes,” said spokesperson Kelsey Dickerson.

Dickerson says this has been in the works for a while, and they hope to expand their hours and offerings in the future.

If your pet needs emergency assistance, the AZ Humane Society recommends visiting your closest emergency veterinary clinic.

For more information on the clinic, go to AZhumane.org/urgent-care.