Arizona GOP opens new office in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gina Swoboda the Arizona GOP chairwoman unveiled the newest 'Trump Force 47' office on Monday.

"There is a man who is literally putting his entire life on the line every day. And his name is Donald J. Trump," said Swoboda, to a crowd in north Phoenix.

Swoboda introduced a handful of Republican nominees, including U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, to the crowd.

Sargon Malki, a member of the group 'Assyrians for Trump,' said he has only felt compelled to volunteer for one candidate in his entire life, former President Donald Trump.

"I don't feel safe for my family, for myself," the Phoenix resident stated in regard to issues with border security.

Malki said the border and the economy are his two top concerns, both of which he believes Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to address while in the White House.

When working to recruit new voters and he hears from independent voters "Maybe she can change things," Malki said he responds with, "She hasn’t changed things during her vice presidency, what would change now?"

Harris organizing volunteers, however, claim they've a major shift in momentum since Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

"We’ve had 20 thousand new sign-ups here in Arizona for people that are engaging with the campaign, coming out to volunteer," shared organizing volunteer Emily Michael.

"Reproductive access and reproductive healthcare," she said, are at the top of her mind as she tries to rally support around the state. Michael continued, "I also grew up here in Arizona in a low-income household with a single mother, as the oldest daughter. So economic issues are really important."

Republicans like Mesa Mayor John Giles are among the latest GOP politicians to shift their support behind Vice President Harris on Monday, ahead of her visit to the valley later this week.