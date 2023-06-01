Arizona driver's license to soon be available on Google Wallet

PHOENIX — Android users will be able to save their Arizona driver's license into their virtual Google Wallet soon.

The announcement of Arizona's inclusion in Google Wallet's digital driver license rollout came Thursday.

Google says the feature is being rolled out for Maryland residents imminently.

Residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia will be able to add their ID or driver's license "in the coming months."

It comes a year after Apple unveiled the ability to save a driver's license or ID in Apple Wallet.