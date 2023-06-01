Watch Now
Arizona driver's license to soon be available on Google Wallet

Google says the feature will be rolled out "in the coming months"
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 01, 2023
PHOENIX — Android users will be able to save their Arizona driver's license into their virtual Google Wallet soon.

The announcement of Arizona's inclusion in Google Wallet's digital driver license rollout came Thursday.

Google says the feature is being rolled out for Maryland residents imminently.

Residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia will be able to add their ID or driver's license "in the coming months."

It comes a year after Apple unveiled the ability to save a driver's license or ID in Apple Wallet.

