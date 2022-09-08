Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death

TUCSON, AZ — Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.

Maricopa County Constable Lennie McCloskey says, “I was devastated. I did get to meet her. At our last training. She was new. I liked her.”

The Pima County Precinct 8 Constable was killed in the line of duty along with a neighbor, and an apartment employee. The suspect ended up taking his own life.

Judge Dennis Dowling with the Justice Court of Yavapai County says, “I think we can all agree that any loss of life is tragic in any way.”

Dowling continues, “Especially when it is in such a needless manner. And I do pray that the friends and families that have been touched by this may find some comfort in that.”

This shooting was the second involving an Arizona Constable in less than two months.

"I do know, as a board, that we will act within our authority to do what we need to do when the investigation process completes regarding the situation,” Dowling says. “If there’s any action that we can take, I’m sure that we will.”

Thursday, the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards, and Training Board held its regular meeting. At the forefront: Martinez-Garibay. Several Arizona Constables were in attendance, including McCloskey.

The 17-year Constable advocated for more training to prevent future tragedies.

“Training, you can never get enough of it,” McCloskey says. “It's what makes us professional it's what keeps us together, what protects the public.”

In fact, his proposed grant was approved at Thursday’s meeting. Two constables will be trained in Galveston, Texas September 18.