About 100 officers respond to deadly shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed it is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday.

Officers say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex near Dodge Boulevard and Fort Lowell Road.

According to the TPD, SWAT officers had to negotiate in a hostage situation. They confirm at least one victim is involved, plus multiple injuries.

KGUN 9 has learned no arrests were made yet, and the original threat is diminished.

This is an active scene currently under investigation, with 50-100 officers coming in and out of the apartments formerly known as Palo Verde Terrace.

On-scene authorities told KGUN 9 this is not an officer-involved shooting, nor did police fire any bullets after.

Though the SWAT team has left, investigators will remain at the scene all day.

KGUN 9 has a team on the scene reporting updates as they become available.

Please stay with us for continuing coverage.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.