Arizona Cardinals scoring off the field for Valley students with longtime program for kids

Scoring touchdowns both on the field and in the classroom, the Arizona Cardinals are taking action for Valley students. This time, they're trading the ball for the book!

It's all part of the Cardinals' "Milk and Cookies" program, now in its 21st year. The partnership with SRP and Albertsons-Safeway brings reading to life for students all across the Valley.

Each week throughout the regular season, a Cardinals player, cheerleaders, and even Big Red show up and read with students, interact, play games, answer questions, and most importantly, show that someone cares.

ABC15 was there for a recent visit to Augusta Ranch Elementary School in Mesa, which is part of Gilbert Public Schools.

"I don't know how to describe it!" says an enthusiastic Brynlee, a fourth-grader in Jennifer Brennan's class. "It's just amazing!"

You'd be at a loss for words, too if you had just met a player from your favorite football team!

"What was that like to get to hang out with someone from the Cardinals?" ABC15's Nick Ciletti asked.

"It was amazing," Brynlee said. "My dad and me love football and we love watching it together and it's just amazing to meet a football player!"

Brynlee was lucky enough to get her Cardinals swag signed by none other than running back Corey Clement -- but he wasn't just there for the autographs.

"Reading is definitely the best way to tap into more knowledge," says Clement. "It shows them that you can get off the electronics every now and then and go back to the hard copy and show that the old way still works."

"What makes you want to spend time with them in this way?" Ciletti asked Clement.

"I understand you have to show a different side to you. We are always under a helmet and under a microscope and it's our job to show other people in the world that we are civic-minded. We have dreams and we have aspirations that we want to give back to you guys."

Mrs. Brennan says that the return on investment keeps paying off, even years later, for these kids.

"The Cardinals came four years ago and my students who are now eighth graders still talk about it!" she says. "I think it shows that other people care about their education besides us teachers and the community around them for their education."

"I think talking to little kids is showing them that positivity is the way to go and spreading that among your classmates is the best thing," says Clement.

"It meant everything," says Brynlee. "It made me feel really happy."

The Cardinals Milk and Cookies program will visit their final school of the season on December 19, but they're planning to come back next year!

If you'd like to nominate your school or to learn more about how Milk and Cookies works, head to their website.