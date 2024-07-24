Arizona Attorney General demands Phoenix apartment complex fix air conditioning units

PHOENIX — During yet another summer of extreme heat, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has now put a Phoenix apartment complex on notice.

In the letter, Mayes demands the Buenas on 32nd, a complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road fix their conditioning unit.

Mayes’ letter claimed that 400 units in the complex are without adequate working air conditioning.

She said the complex needs to have working A/C in all affected units by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, and provide written confirmation of compliance by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Current and past tenants told ABC15 it has been an ongoing issue.

The apartment complex and its management did not respond to ABC15’s calls or emails.

