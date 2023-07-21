APS customers break all-time energy use record for the second time this week

APS customers have broken the all-time energy use record for the second time in five days on Thursday after temperatures soared to 119º.
Across more than 1.3 million homes, customers used 8,193 megawatts of power on Thursday.
On Saturday, the record was broken at 8,191 MW.
The previous record was set on July 30, 2020 at 7,660 MW.
“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply; and that does not happen by accident. It takes years of planning, maintaining a diverse energy mix, investing in and strengthening the electric system, and most importantly teams of people who are dedicated to keeping the lights on for customers when they need us most,” said Ted Geisler, APS president, in a release. “Arizona summers can be brutal, and APS is here to serve and ready to respond every day whether we’re faced with heat, monsoon storms, wildfires or all of the above.”
Here are some energy-saving tips from APS:
- For those on APS time-of-use plans, (Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge), try pre-cooling your home. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal before 4 p.m. and then set it a few degrees higher than normal during the on-peak period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Service your air conditioner annually to ensure it runs efficiently and change air filters monthly.
- Think 1, 2, 3 and turn your thermostat up a few degrees. For every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3% on energy cooling costs. (When on vacation, turn it up more.)
- Use a smart thermostat to “set it and forget it.” We offer special rebates and discounts on the APS Marketplace.
- Close curtains and blinds during the day.
- Use fans to feel up to 5 degrees cooler. Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise and remember fans cool people, not rooms, so turn off when you leave.
- Earn bill credits. Join APS Cool Rewards (residential) or APS Peak Solutions (business) – programs that reward customers for conserving energy during times when usage is highest.
- Switch to LED lighting. LED bulbs emit 90 percent less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs.
- Limit oven use; when possible, use the microwave, toaster oven or outdoor grill instead.