APS customers break all-time energy use record for the second time this week

APS customers have broken the all-time energy use record for the second time in five days on Thursday after temperatures soared to 119º.

Across more than 1.3 million homes, customers used 8,193 megawatts of power on Thursday.

On Saturday, the record was broken at 8,191 MW.

The previous record was set on July 30, 2020 at 7,660 MW.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply; and that does not happen by accident. It takes years of planning, maintaining a diverse energy mix, investing in and strengthening the electric system, and most importantly teams of people who are dedicated to keeping the lights on for customers when they need us most,” said Ted Geisler, APS president, in a release. “Arizona summers can be brutal, and APS is here to serve and ready to respond every day whether we’re faced with heat, monsoon storms, wildfires or all of the above.”

Here are some energy-saving tips from APS:

