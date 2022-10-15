Amonia leak causes evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says an ammonia leak has caused an evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road.

According to Phoenix fire, there was an ammonia leak at the Ready Ice facility along 40th Street, south of Broadway Road overnight.

HAZMAT crews evacuated the immediate area and are working to secure the leak as they use meters to test the area. Phoenix fire says reading are improving, but the scene is expected to be active for several hours.

The exact area of the evacuation isn't known but there are no homes in the immediate vacinity.

Expect traffic restrictions in the area for several hours.

Check the latest traffic restrictions HERE.