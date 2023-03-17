GOODYEAR, AZ — From rev your engines to ride your bikes, the American Diabetes Association's Tour de Cure event returns to Goodyear Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Cyclists have their choice of three courses ranging from 5.6 miles to 56 miles. The Goodyear ballpark is the site of the start and finish lines for all three courses.

The event hopes to raise $850,000 for advocacy and research grants associated with the American Diabetes Association.

"There are currently over 37 million Americans living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, so chances are, we each have at least one person in our lives who's been affected by this disease," says the Tour de Cure's associate director of development Nichole Brown.

Brown was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in June, 2021, shortly after returning from Hawaii with her fiance. With no family history of the disease, she just knew she didn't feel well.

Brown says she was told that she looked, "... like walking death. I was in the ICU for several days. They said had I come in 12 hours late, I would have been in a diabetic coma."

She's now using her personal experience, combined with her background in the non-profit world to advocate for others.

Hundreds have already signed up to participate in Saturday's Tour de Cure, but organizers are always looking for more.

Click here for more information on registration and event details.