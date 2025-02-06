Ambulances are responding faster in one Phoenix community

PHOENIX — Extending operating hours for two ambulances has helped reduce emergency response times in northeast Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials shared the latest ambulance times in a Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

For January 2025, ambulances in District 2 responded within 10 minutes and 54 seconds for 90% of calls. A few months ago, the 90% response time was closer to 11 minutes, 30 seconds.

"The community has really encouraging data," said Assistant Phoenix Fire Chief Tim Kreis.

Fire officials explained the improved response times are the result of converting two ambulances from part-time to full-time operations. Those ambulances are based at Fire Stations 45 and 49, which are both on Cave Creek Road.

However, District 2 still has the worst critical EMS times of any Phoenix Council District, according to city data.

Phoenix's District 2 borders Scottsdale and Paradise Valley on the southeast side and stretches up the State Route 51 corridor. North of the Loop 101 expands northwest to I-17 and the Carefree Highway.

Not sure which Phoenix City Council District you reside in? Check your address with the city of Phoenix's interactive district map.

"When are city officials going to stand up and say we need to divert funds from certain things such as libraries or splash pads and fix the problem?" said Orla Bobo who lives in District 2.

"As more resources become available and more staffing becomes available, we are looking to see where we can place our units improving those response times," Fire Chief Mike Duran told ABC15.

When ABC15 asked Duran whether he'd seek additional ambulances and firefighters as part of the city budget, he responded, "There's always an ask for additional resources and funding for additional resources, but again we understand the position of the city manager - the city management budget research folks - that there's only so much money that could go around right now for us."

Duran also told councilmembers that fire stations are generally funded by bond money. The bond passed in 2023, which covers construction projects through 2029, does not have plans for additional fire stations in District 2.