Amazon's robotaxi company, Zoox, expanding to Phoenix market for testing

PHOENIX — The Phoenix area is getting another robotaxi service.

Zoox, which is Amazon’s autonomous ride-hailing company, announced Monday that it is expanding to the Valley, as well as Dallas, Texas, marking its ninth and tenth testing locations around the country.

The company will be testing fleet vehicles in select areas of Phoenix, including neighborhoods in the downtown area.

Zoox says expanding to the Phoenix area will allow the company “to test our sensor and battery performance against extreme heat and dust on high-speed roads.”

New “depots” will also be opening in Dallas and Phoenix, as well as a new Fusion Center in Scottsdale. The Fusion Center will reportedly serve as a “command center," according to the company.

Zoox currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

There is no set date for when the community will get a chance to take a ride with Zoox.