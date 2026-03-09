Tiger Woods-backed mini golf course changes plans for Gilbert location

PopStroke, a golf entertainment concept with the backing of Tiger Woods, is changing its plan for an upcoming location in Gilbert.

More than a year ago, PopStroke Entertainment Group, which has headquarters in Jupiter, Florida and Dallas, Texas, received the thumbs up from the Town of Gilbert’s Planning Commission to build an indoor mini golf facility on 4.25 acres of vacant land near Ray Road and SanTan Village Parkway, by the SanTan Village shopping and entertainment center in Gilbert, south of Topgolf and west of Main Event.

PopStroke asked the commission to consider a change to its plan, allowing it to build the proposed 36-hole miniature golf course outdoors. The Gilbert Planning Commission on March 4 approved the plan unanimously and without any discussion on the change.

