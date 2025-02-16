Alex's Legacy: Helping the less fortunate in the Valley

On Saturdays in the Valley, one woman sets out to make a big difference.

Starting from a parking lot near 44th Street, Gita Mostaghimi opens the trunk of her car. Inside it is packed with food, clothes, hygiene kits, and more to help people in need.

Her day began by giving Daniel Coleman a new pair of shoes.

"We really do thank her a lot," Coleman said. "A whole lot.”

She founded the non-profit with her sister nearly eight years ago, and they named it "Alex Victory's Legacy", after her son.

“He’s always with me, and in my heart too," Mostaghimi said.

Alex Victory passed away unexpectedly when he was just 19.

“He loved helping people, he was very kind and generous," Mostaghimi said.

After he passed away, she found one of his old school assignments.

“In first grade he was asked to write about how he could make the world a better place," Mostaghimi said.

Alex wrote he would help the poor by giving them his old clothes, and holding a food drive at every school in the world.

“I knew that’s what we wanted to do to," Mostaghimi said.

She heads out from the parking lot after helping a few more people, carrying on her son's mission. From the car she asks people she finds on the streets if they're in need of anything she has.

“I haven’t had a new pair of shoes in I don’t know how long," Anthony said, one man who Mostaghimi also had a pair of shoes for.

Mostaghimi continues driving not until a set time of day, but until her car is empty.

"I am trying to turn a tragedy into a legacy, by being as kind and generous as he was," Mostaghimi said. "Just following his example, and that would be Alex’s legacy.”

If you’d like to help Alex Victory’s Legacy, click here.