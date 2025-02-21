Ahwatukee mother launches Lego robotics to boost STEM interest

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Brenda Hernandez, an engineer in Ahwatukee, has successfully launched a LEGO robotics team to inspire young minds in STEM.

After discovering a lack of STEM programs in her area, Hernandez reached out to Arizona State University, which oversees the LEGO Robotics program in the state, to address the gap.

"The lady there said there's not one in your area but you should start one and I said no no no I do not have time," Hernandez recalled.

The Ahwatukee LEGO Robotics Team began with one team of eight kids, which Hernandez noted was too many for one robot.

This year, the club has grown to include 15 kids, with more already signed up for the next season.

The team's season kicks off in August when the kids are given a mission, with this year's theme being 'submerge,' an underwater challenge.

Hernandez hopes to continue growing the program, providing children with the guidance they need to thrive in STEM fields.

