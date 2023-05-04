After lawsuit, WESD votes to enter new agreement with ACU

Two months after a lawsuit was filed against Washington Elementary School District, WESD's board voted to enter a new agreement with Arizona Christian University on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed by Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys after the school district decided to end its 11-year student-teacher program with the university.

ADF claimed the school district cut ties based on religious discrimination.

During a board meeting Wednesday, four of five members voted to resolve the lawsuit. According to a news release from ADF, the resolution includes the district entering a new agreement and paying $25,000 in attorneys' fees.

“By discriminating against Arizona Christian University and denying it an opportunity to participate in the student-teacher program because of its religious status and beliefs, the school district was in blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution, not to mention state law that protects ACU’s religious freedom,” said ADF Senior Counsel and Vice President of U.S. Litigation David Cortman, who argued in federal district court on behalf of ACU. “At a time when a critical shortage of qualified, caring teachers exists, the Washington Elementary School District board did the right thing by prioritizing the needs of elementary school children and agreeing to partner once again with ACU’s student-teachers.”

The new agreement, according to ADF's release, will be able to be renewed annually for an additional five years.

ABC15 has reached out for a statement from WESD but has not yet heard back.