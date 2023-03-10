AZ Christian University sues Washington Elementary School District after program severance

PHOENIX — Arizona Christian University has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Elementary School District after the district ended a long-standing student-teacher program with the private university.

Within a matter of hours, hundreds of educators, lawmakers and parents showed up to the district's school board meeting to voice their concerns.

District leaders let only 80 people inside the boardroom. Only 32 people signed up to speak to board members. The majority of speakers spoke against the board's unanimous vote to end an 11-year partnership with Arizona Christian University.

“I used to be very proud to work for the Washington Elementary School District. But, I am no longer proud to work here,” said Barbara Harris.

Harris is a teacher who's decided to retire from the district. She admits the district offered her a position for next year. But, the board's decision to break from a deal to use student-teachers from the university made her quit.

“I don’t like what the board is doing. What they are doing is good for kids. It is not good for teachers. They are not thinking about teachers and not thinking about the administration,” said Harris.

Last month, the board ended its current five-year deal which operated on a yearly renewal basis. This year was the last on this contract.

Arizona Christian University filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming the board cut ties based on religious discrimination against the university.

Supporters of the board believe the vote came down to business.

“The contract was coming to an end. It lapsed. They decided to not renew it. So, that is their complete right to do. If they did it because it does not align with the district’s values, that is also their right to do,” said Katie Gipson-McLean.

ABC15 confirmed the board accepted the resignations of more than two dozen staffers Thursday, but could not confirm the reasons for all.

State Senator Anthony Kern stood with all who resigned in protest of the board's vote. He went to the meeting with his own message for board members.

“I am going to tell them point blank I will support their resignations. I will support a recall election. With three of their board seats being up in the next election of 2024, I will support every one of them being voted out,” said State Senator Kern.

Some of the board members responded after people from the community talked at the podium. The members, for the most part, told everyone the district “cut ties with institutional bigotry" and not individual bigotry.

Senator Kern released a full statement Thursday:

"Since this began, I've spoken with teachers in the Washington Elementary School District who feel they're being discriminated against are now afraid of losing their jobs. They believe this board has created a hostile work environment for them. I know of 21 people who are now putting in their resignations within the district, and I've been told principals from across the district will be sending a letter condemning this discrimination. We have a shortage of teachers in Arizona, yet this board is focused on keeping future educators out of the classroom. Meanwhile, Governor Hobbs' silence on this issue speaks volumes."