ADOT enters third phase of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX — After two and a half years, the Arizona Department of Transportation has moved on to phase three of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

It spans the 11-mile stretch of the I-10 from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to Interstate 17.

During phase two, crews completed construction on a variety of new walls and bridges. In phase three, crews will finish the bulk of the construction before moving on to landscaping and light fixtures in phase four.

Once the project is completed, ADOT says there will be six lanes and two HOV lanes to make your commute faster and safer.

“The end goal is to reduce traffic congestion and travel time through the Broadway Curve area,” said ADOT Spokesperson Marcy McMacken. “Currently, we estimate 300,000 pass through this area on an average weekday. By 2024, we expect that number to increase by 25%.”

ADOT officials talk progress on I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

She says the entire project is expected to be completed by fall of next year.

