ADOT changes how contractors contact people experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) have made changes to how contractors make contact with people experiencing homelessness on state land.

Although ADOT uses two main contractors for debris, trash and litter cleanup, there is concern about how those hired employees are working with those who are unsheltered.

Last month, ABC15 met Zach Davis who was living under the State Route 143 underpass along Washington Street. Davis describes that as an area that has the most shade during triple-digit temperatures.

Davis expressed concerns about how he was being treated after he and others were asked to leave their pop-up encampment in the middle of the night. Davis tells ABC15 that his personal belongings were thrown away.

“Bikes, tents, cups, eating utensils, hygiene, bags, we have a lot of bags because we need them,” said Davis, “with no regard.”

However, it is unclear who may have done this cleanup as the City of Phoenix, ADOT, and Phoenix Police Department tell ABC15 they were not the ones to clean up at night.

Days after meeting Davis, he reached out after the entire encampment was approached by contractors again. Davis tells ABC15 he was given a half hour to vacate the area or their possessions would be thrown away.

“We’re told that we had 30 minutes to remove our stuff otherwise it was going to be thrown away,” he said.

For advocates like Eric Tars with the National Homelessness Law Center, throwing away people’s possessions should not be happening. “The courts have said that when there isn’t an adequate alternative shelter for somebody it is cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment to punish them,” he said.

“Whether that punishment is a criminal punishment and you’re actually giving them tickets or arresting them, or even punishment of taking away their belongings,” Tars added.

A spokesperson for ADOT said their employees and their contractors can not force people to leave from areas like an underpass.

ADOT tells ABC15 that they have made changes with their contractors — now, only an employee of ADOT can have contact with individuals experiencing homelessness when they need to do a cleanup in an area.

As for Tars, he said the focus should be on social services for those experiencing homelessness, “the humane way, the public health way, the constitutional way, is to provide services while people are in place.”