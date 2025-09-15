ABC15 Listens: Concerns over healthcare access

PHOENIX — Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our awareness of healthcare workers, their workload, and what they endure daily has only increased.

For Valley-based physical therapist Jessica Hayes, her concern is not for herself; instead, she's focusing on her patients and who has proper access to care.

"It's been tough to see caps on people's health and their wellbeing," explained Hayes, who also teaches physical therapy students. She says she often discusses the barriers to care that people experience, whether it's not having health insurance, getting their visits denied, or not being able to afford co-pays.

"I am hopeful we continue to see access for everyone, but I'm worried we may not...that's the hardest part about healthcare because I see the need, but it doesn't always translate to care."

According to research from America's Health Rankings, Arizona ranks among the bottom 10 when it comes to how many residents have insurance. The study found 9.9% of the state's population was uninsured.

