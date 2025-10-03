ABC15 Listens: Arizonans feeling uncertainty amid government shutdown, furloughs

Amid the current government shutdown, thousands of people could be furloughed and even possibly laid off.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that about 750,000 workers will be furloughed amid the shutdown.

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that layoffs are also expected within the federal government as the shutdown continues.

ABC15's Ben Brown talked with some Arizonans who have received or are awaiting notices and how they’re dealing with the uncertainty. Hear from them in the video player above.

On Wednesday, ABC15’s Jordan Bontke went out into the community to hear your thoughts on the government shutdown. Hear what you had to say here.