ABC15 gets a look inside facility where Arizona ballots are printed and prepared to be sent out

PHOENIX — The company behind printing ballots for counties across Arizona opened its doors on Wednesday to show the process happening.

Runbeck Election Services has already started printing ballots that will be mailed out to voters in the coming weeks — but to get to that point, they are printing ballots, placing them in envelopes, and then separating them by zip code for the United States Postal Service to deliver.

The deadline to register to vote in the state is October 11, with ballots being mailed on the 12.

The CEO of Runbeck says the entire process is managed by data through barcodes and databases.

In 2020, Runbeck came into question by some about the type of paper used in the election, however, there is only one type used in Maricopa County.

“We don’t have the option to get a random paper from a paper mill so we used what’s prescribed,” said Jeff Ellington, Chief Executive Officer at Runbeck Election Services.

After misinformation about the 2020 election, Runbeck is trying to help educate the public on the integrity of the process by inviting politicians, different organizations and the press inside to view what is happening inside the secure facility.

The facility has armed guards, security gates, metal detectors, and cameras across the building to ensure safety.

Key Dates for Voting in Arizona:

September 24 – Military and overseas ballots mailed

October 11 – Voter registration deadline

October 12 – Ballots mailed, voting locations and drop boxes available

October 28 – Last day to request a ballot in the mail

November 1 – Last day to mail your ballot back via USPS

November 8 – Election Day

