A year later, Aspen University nursing graduates share success stories

PHOENIX — Many students who attended Aspen University's nursing program have now graduated and are thriving in their careers.

Donielle Jording shared her graduation photos with ABC15, a reminder of what it took to get her degree.

"It says, 'The best things come to those who don't give up.' And I thought it was perfect because none of us gave up," said Jording, a graduate of Aspen University's nursing program.

Aspen University's nursing program in Phoenix first came under investigation in 2021. In part for not meeting minimum pass-rate standards on the national nursing exam. As a result, the school was warned it was at risk of losing its accreditation last February. The Arizona State Board of Nursing ultimately decided to allow the nursing program to finish a teach-out of students before needing to close.

"It was a really hard road, and we learned to speak up for ourselves and advocate for ourselves. And, I think that's also followed into our patient care," said Jording.

Jording spoke with ABC15 from her home near Prescott. In fact, she commuted from there to Phoenix during her three years in the program. Her commitment paid off as she said she passed her big exam on the first try, she is now working as a registered nurse in labor and delivery.

"It's hard not to get attached to patients because you bond with them. You're there for them in their scariest moments of their life and it's just really humbling to be a part of that," said Jording.

Many other Aspen nursing graduates reached out to ABC15, sharing a similar outcome. A group of them also delivered plaques to state officials who helped make graduation possible, including the Governor.

"We did it. We proved that we are competent enough to be safe nurses," said Courtney Rodgers, a graduate of Aspen University's nursing program.

Rodgers was in the program's final group which graduated last month, she is now working as a registered nurse in a local burn unit.

"It's hard work; it's not for everybody. I absolutely love it... just being able to see them when they first come in, to seeing them go home. It's surreal," said Rodgers.

The nursing board told ABC15 that Aspen's nursing program in Phoenix has finished the teach-out. They will officially close in September, allowing their other nursing programs nationwide to finish as well.

"I met a lot of amazing people in nursing school and a lot of good friends that I still talk to even today," said Rodgers.

