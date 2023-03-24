Aspen University nursing program to continue teach-out

Aspen University nursing students held onto one another as they proudly continued taking steps toward their dream careers.

"We did it," said Theresa Losada, a nursing student. "It's that drive, that you still want to advocate for patients, that kept us going."

The Arizona State Board of Nursing voted Thursday to accept an amendment that would be added to an agreement already in place between the board and the university.

The terms require the school to hire a consultant to independently assess the nursing program and provide monthly reports to the board. On top of that, they must hire an Arizona-licensed nurse who would act as an ombudsperson to oversee clinicals.

"Is this going to satisfy the need of the concerns that we have had? And in my mind, I believe yes," said Elizabeth Boyer, board secretary for the Arizona State Board of Nursing.

The decision allows the nursing program to finish a teach-out of students before having to close, whereas before the vote, the program was at risk of being shut down immediately.

"That was worth contacting our legislators, contacting our governor, getting data, getting research. I mean, we did whatever we needed to do," said Losada.

Every student was reminded of why they kept fighting for this moment.

"Patient care is a huge deal for me. Seeing what my dad... my dad passed away from COVID and seeing what he went through and wanting to be there for patients like that," said Theodora Georgilas.

The decision follows years of concern, partly for Aspen's nursing program not meeting minimum pass-rate standards on the national nursing exam.

"We're not unsafe. We're not what everyone's portraying us to be. We're going to be great nurses," says Courtney Rodgers.

Students left Thursday's meeting with a sense of accomplishment and long-lasting friendship.

"What we've been through the last year and a half, two years... there's an unbreakable bond," says Rodgers.