'A Christmas gift': After calling for change, improvements made at Papago Park for the start of the new year

PHOENIX — You can call it a Christmas gift or a fresh start to the new year, but two months after ABC15 first reported on issues at Papago Park, changes are now taking place.

Jes Dobbs and Jerry Van Gasse were part of a group pushing the city to cut down invasive plants, known as reeds, that had taken over the lagoon near Hole in the Rock. Van Gasse said the reeds, believed to be a fire hazard, had obstructed the view for far too long.

Fighting for what's right at Papago Park

"In 1988, they did a photoshoot for Sunset Magazine of us picnicking there," Van Gasse said. "They wouldn't be able to do it now because it wouldn't have enticed anybody."

Van Gasse said he was mesmerized by the park's beauty when first visiting it 20 years before that photoshoot took place and that was after the park's National Monument status was already abolished because of lack of maintenance.

But over the years, he says things got worse. After filing a blight complaint with the City of Phoenix, officials said they'd fix the faded signs and the invasive reeds. City documentation stated it was possible the plants wouldn't be chopped down until the summer.

That's why the group says they were surprised when a crew appeared a few weeks ago, tearing the reeds down and scooping them up, just in time for the new year.

"Lord knows it was a Christmas gift," Van Gasse said. "They showed up."

When asked what they believed led to the quick action, Dobbs said, "I would say you guys bringing some light on it was a really good thing."

Van Gasse agreed it was public pressure.

"They have a fiduciary responsibility and obligation to the citizens," he said. "People come and go, but these are supposed to be here forever and should be."

A City of Phoenix spokesperson told ABC15: "The department is pleased that work on reed removal is moving quickly. Timelines are always dependent on a variety of factors including when the contractor can begin work and how quickly the work can be completed." The spokesperson added that right now, there are no other major renovations scheduled at the park.

The hikers say there is more they want to see fixed, but they are happy with this first step.

"I give the city a hard time about a lot of stuff but I'm very, very grateful this is going on," Dobbs said.