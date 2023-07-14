8th annual 'We've Got Your Back' event provides school supplies to families

PHOENIX — As families are gearing up to go back to school, the owner of an apartment community handed out backpacks filled with supplies to children at the 2025 West Apartment Homes.

Getting ready for the new school year often comes with a huge price tag.

"It's a lot because my husband pays [for] everything. I don't work. It's all on him,” said Jessica Azarte.

Arzate is a wife and mother of six. On Thursday, the Western Wealth Capital team worked to provide relief to Azarte and others.

"Five out of six are in school! We've got the shoes, the supplies, and the clothes. That is a lot,” said Azarte.

The company held its 8th annual "We've Got Your Back" event for people living at the 2025 West Apartment Homes.

"I get to see smiles. I get to see excitement. I get to see people happy to live where we manage,” said Western Wealth Capital’s Jennifer Staciokas.

The company has given backpacks to kids in its communities across the country since 2016.

"This is a great way to set children up for success for the school, and also from the parent's perspective, it can be a real burden to think about how expensive it is to send children back to school,” said Staciokas.

Belva Nasingoetewa and her daughter stopped by for the first time.

"They've been doing this, but we've never really come over here. But, she wanted to come today, so I brought her over here,” said Nasingoetewa.

Joselyn Diaz is used to shopping for the essentials but is thankful this event will help her family save some cash for later.

"We kind of focus more on the important things and not just get whatever we want,” said Diaz.

Like many parents, Staciokas enjoyed the event. But says what she liked most, was watching the kids pick their own backpacks.

"It's something they can go to school, tell their friends and talk about why they chose that backpack over something else,” said Staciokas,