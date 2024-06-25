800,000 plus signatures expected to be turned for abortion ballot initiative

It has been two years since the fall of Roe v. Wade and over that time Arizonans have felt the legal uncertainty here in the state when it comes to abortion.

Arizona for Abortion Access said their goal is to now put abortion access in the hands of voters. The group now has just days until the deadline to turn in signatures for their ballot initiative.

Their Campaign Manager, Cheryl Bruce, told ABC15 the group is feeling confident they will have enough to make the ballot and survive potential future legal challenges.

"We plan to turn in 800,000 plus signatures from the efforts that we started last fall," said Bruce.

On the morning of July 3, the group plans to turn in hundreds of boxes of signatures to the Arizona Secretary of State. That amount would be over double what's needed.

"Arizonans from across the state have made it clear that they want to see this on the ballot," said Bruce.

If successful voters in November would decide on a constitutional amendment that would allow abortions up to the point of viability, which is around 24 weeks.

"I believe all Arizonans are going to be closely watching," said It Goes Too Far Spokesperson Joanna De La Cruz. "Our campaign is going to be watching."

The group It Goes Too Far has been pushing against the potential ballot measure.

They believe the language is too vague and could create issues, including medical safety concerns.

"Read the language and see they aren't going to find the word doctor or physician anywhere in there," said De La Cruz.

The group said they have had their eyes on November since day one and are ready to continue their push if the measure makes it on the ballot.

"We are getting new volunteers by the day people are energized to educate voters on this amendment," said De La Cruz.

For the last two years, Arizona has found itself in legal limbo when it comes to abortion. Currently, a 15-week abortion limit is in place and in September that will be maintained when a new law passed by the legislature takes effect.

The new law ultimately repealed a near-total ban, dating back to the 1860s, that the State Supreme Court decided was the law of the land this spring.

"We believe voters deserve to be informed, and we are inviting them to go read the language for themselves," said De La Cruz.

While those with It Goes Too Far said they are looking out for the safety of women.

"Time and again here we have seen judges and politicians are not be trusted on this issue," said Bruce.

Arizona for Abortion Access called their critics' concerns fear-mongering.

Both groups plan to hold press conferences next Wednesday.

