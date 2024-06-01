Watch Now
7-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from north Phoenix pool

It is unknown how long the girl was in the pool
Posted at 8:29 PM, May 31, 2024
PHOENIX — A 7-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Friday night.

Officials say they were called to a home in the area of 19th Avenue and Loop 101 for reports of a girl unconscious and not breathing after being pulled from a pool.

CPR was initiated on the girl before crews arrived. She was crying and breathing by the time firefighters got to the home.

It is unknown how long the girl was in the water.

No further information is available at this time.

