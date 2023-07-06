3-year-old, 75-year-old hospitalized after first-alarm house fire

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man were hospitalized after a first-alarm house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters got to the house around 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke to be pouring out of the home.

All four residents were able to get out of the house safely, though a 3-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say crews were able to extinguish the fire after an aggressive fire attack and are now searching for the cause of the fire.

A crisis team is working to help the displaced family.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire.