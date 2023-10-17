14 people displaced after fire rips through Phoenix apartment building

PHOENIX — Fourteen people are looking for a new place to stay after a fire ripped through a Phoenix apartment building.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Phoenix firefighters were called to a fire at a single-story apartment building near 26th and Oak streets, just south of Thomas Road.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered several apartment units were on fire with heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

All units were searched and it was determined everyone living there had made it out. A man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

The Community Assistance Program is working to help those residents who are displaced.