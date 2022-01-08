Watch
11th anniversary of Tucson shooting of Giffords, others

Sen. Kelly, Gabrielle Giffords to attend ceremony
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 12:01:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans are paying tribute to those killed and injured on one of its darkest days.

A memorial ceremony for the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 were wounded is set for Saturday. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was holding a congress on Your Corner event at a shopping center near Oracle and Ina. A gunman shot 19 people, including Giffords. She survived the shooting but resigned from Congress.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Attendees include Sen. Mark Kelly, Giffords, Mayor Regina Romero, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and Ron Barber, who was wounded in the shooting.

  • WHAT: Ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the Jan. 8, 2011 Tucson tragedy
  • WHERE: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.
  • WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022; event begins at 9:30 a.m.; bell ringing at 10:10 a.m.

