$1 million 'The Pick' ticket sold in Peoria for Saturday's drawing

PEORIA, AZ — A $1,000,000 winning ticket for Saturday's The Pick drawing was sold in Peoria!

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Albertsons store near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The winning numbers for The Pick on Saturday were 10, 11, 24, 34, 37 and 38.

The was also a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in White Hills, Arizona, for Saturday night's drawing. Nobody won the Powerball Jackpot Saturday, which means Monday night's drawing is now expected to have a $675,000,000 jackpot!

The deadline to purchase Powerball tickets is 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on draw days.